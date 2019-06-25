×
Iguodala: Durant and Thompson? Nobody's going to the Knicks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Jun 2019, 04:08 IST
Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant - cropped
Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant

Andre Iguodala believes Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will remain with the Golden State Warriors as he dismissed the possibility of the pair joining the New York Knicks.

Warriors stars Durant (Achilles) and Thompson (ACL) both suffered serious injuries in the NBA Finals and the duo could be set for free agency this offseason.

Durant – who has a player option for next season – has been linked to the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, while Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent.

However, Warriors veteran Iguodala is certain neither of his team-mates will call Madison Square Garden home anytime soon.

"I think they'll both be back with the Golden State Warriors," Iguodala said on Monday. "We're like brothers. We keep in contact.

"But regardless of any of that, if both decide to leave, then they would both still be my brother[s]. I'll still keep in contact with them as much as possible.

"I just wish the best for both of those guys. They come back full strength… Nobody's going to the Knicks, sorry."

Golden State entered 2018-19 as the two-time defending champions but fell to the Toronto Raptors in six games in this year's Finals.

Durant and Thompson combined to average 47.5 points per game in 2018-19 and will miss a substantial portion of 2019-20.

The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per contest throughout that season, so they will have to replace some vital firepower. 

