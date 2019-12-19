Jackson and Ravens focused on winning Super Bowl, no ifs or buts

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson insisted his team are solely focused on winning the Super Bowl, dismissing any suggestion that the high-flying NFL franchise will not hoist the Lombardi Trophy aloft.

Led by quarterback and MVP candidate Jackson, the Ravens boast a 12-2 record and are poised to clinch the AFC's top seed ahead of reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots.

As the Ravens prepare for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson was asked whether Baltimore's season would be considered a disappointment if they did not win the Super Bowl.

"I'm not even going to put that in my head, what you just said," Jackson told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's the biggest goal. That's what everyone is playing the game for. Everyone wants to get to the big dance. We're having such a great year.

"That's what we got to get to. No ifs, ands or buts about it. I'm not going to put anything else in my mind about not going."

Jackson was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday, headlining a group of 12 Ravens on the list.

The 22-year-old continues to take the NFL by storm and he is the favourite to dethrone Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the league's MVP.

In his second season, Jackson has completed 245 yards at 66.2 per cent for 2,889 yards and 33 touchdowns, while he has rushed 1,103 yards for seven TDs.

"I try to block out all the noise, whether it's positive or negative," Jackson said. "I don't try to get caught up into it, just like I did at the beginning of the season.

"People hopping on my bandwagon now, but we all knew what we had with ourselves in the building."