Kings sack coach Joerger after missing playoffs again

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 11 Apr 2019, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sacked Kings coach Dave Joerger

The Sacramento Kings have sacked coach Dave Joerger after three years at the helm, the team announced on Thursday.

Joerger, who had one year and approximately $5million remaining on his contract, led the Kings to a 39-43 record during 2018-19 - his best season in Sacramento.

But the Kings missed out on the playoffs for a third straight year under Joerger, going 98-148 overall during his tenure.

"After evaluating the season, I determined that we need to move in a different direction in order to take us to the next level," Kings general manager Vlade Divac said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire Kings organisation, I want to thank Dave for his contributions to our team and I wish him all the best."

Dave Joerger Relieved as Kings Head Coach » https://t.co/iokRgP0ysG pic.twitter.com/5IQkONT6YO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 11, 2019

The announcement comes after Divac agreed to a four-year extension with Sacramento to keep him through the 2022-23 season.

There had reportedly been growing tension between Joerger and the front office, while Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton was mooted as a potential successor ahead of Thursday's news.

Walton has faced speculation around his future all season with the Lakers. It is said Jeanie Buss had given Magic Johnson permission to fire the coach before he sensationally quit.

The Kings finished the regular season ninth in the Western Conference, nine games back from the eighth-ranked Los Angeles Clippers.