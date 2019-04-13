×
Knee pain has got worse – 76ers' Embiid doubtful for playoffs opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Apr 2019, 07:12 IST
embiid - CROPPED
Sixers' Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has "no idea" whether he will be ready to face the Brooklyn Nets in their Eastern Conference playoffs opener.

Embiid has missed 14 of the 76ers' final 24 games due to a knee injury, with the NBA All-Star in doubt for game one of the first-round series on Saturday.

The 25-year-old provided an update on his knee before Philadelphia's practice on Friday, revealing the pain had increased.

"Even within the pain, it is still possible [to play] but whatever I have been feeling the past couple of days has been different. It still hasn’t changed," Embiid said.

"Everything is good on the scans but the pain level hasn’t changed. It got worse."

Embiid explained the decision is ultimately his to make, but the official injury report lists him as doubtful.

"I am the one feeling the pain and I know my body," Embiid said. "They [the medical staff] are going to do whatever they can as far as getting me ready, but if my body doesn't respond based on the pain level, there is really nothing you can do."

The 76ers also released a statement, saying Embiid's status for Saturday's game will be revealed after Friday's practice. In addition, head coach Brett Brown said Embiid would not practice.

"Since the game at Chicago on April 6, Joel has continued his treatment program including conditioning, strength training and physical therapy," the statement read. "He will be a partial participant in practice today. An initial status for Embiid's availability in Saturday's game vs. Brooklyn will be determined after practice today [by the 5 p.m. league reporting deadline]."

Embiid said he has been working through his treatment program, and explained the determining factor as to whether he plays will come down to the amount of pain he feels.

"Just got to keep working through it and see how I feel every day. You never know what's going to happen," Embiid told reporters. "Extremely frustrating but you can only control what you can and that's the work I put in every day. I have to treat my body and I take care of it, but I guess the rest is going to follow. "

Embiid, who has averaged 27.5 points with 13.6 rebounds per game this season, added: "Everybody who knows me knows I want to be on the floor and play through injuries and pain. But if I can't go, it means it is pretty painful."

Omnisport
NEWS
