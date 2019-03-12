Lakers sign veteran Andre Ingram to 10-day contract

Andre Ingram will get another chance with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The veteran guard has signed a 10-day contract with Los Angeles, the team announced on Monday, giving the Lakers extra depth through a five-game road stretch.

Ingram played in just two games with the Lakers last season, scoring a total of 24 points.

He stole the show in the team's loss to the Houston Rockets on April 10 when he scored 19 points and recorded three blocks in his NBA debut. Ingram even drew "MVP" chants with eventual MVP winner James Harden on the floor.

Ingram, 33, spent 10 years in the NBA G League - formerly the D League - before getting his big break in Los Angeles.

In July 2018, Ingram was hoping he would get invited to the Lakers training camp after the addition of LeBron James.

"There is always the next thing, the next goal," Ingram said. "Training camp is the next thing, then playing well and doing well for your team, then the next thing and the next thing. That is how it always is."

Luke Walton shares his thoughts on what Andre Ingram will bring in his return to the #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/GPRhrcwIM9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 11, 2019

In October 2018, Ingram was added to the training camp roster of the South Bay Lakers. Later in January, he appeared in his 402nd career game in the G League to become the league's all-time leader in games played.

Ingram will be another veteran presence alongside James as the Lakers (30-36) fight for the eighth seed, which is currently held by city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers (38-29).

The first stop will be in Chicago against the Bulls on Tuesday.