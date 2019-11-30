Luka Doncic having 'breathtaking' year - Mavs coach Carlisle

Luka Doncic was called "absolutely breathtaking" by Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle after tying his career high with 42 points on Friday to round off a brilliant November.

The Slovenian bounced back from a rough night in the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers - when he went 4-of-14 shooting - to lead the Mavs to a 120-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic also had 11 assists and nine rebounds and finished the month as only the third player in NBA history - along with Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson - to go through an entire month while averaging a triple-double that included at least 30 points per game.

"It's surprising, but it's not shocking," Carlisle said in quotes published on the Mavs' website.

"He's just an exceptional player, an exceptional person and he's exceptionally tough.

"You don't find that combination in 20-year-old guys coming into the NBA very often. But he's having a spectacular year. Just absolutely breathtaking."

The 22-point performance against the Clippers was Doncic's worst of the season but he bounced back in style, something that did not surprise Carlisle.

"He's a great player," Carlisle added.

"Great players have a short memory for tough games and they move forward and they're always thinking ahead.

"They're always thinking about the next challenge, and he was spectacular from start to finish.

"He hit the floor hard twice, which everybody saw, but he's an extremely tough hard-nosed guy who seemingly always bounces back up and keeps playing. He's an amazing player."