Magic release hype video of Markelle Fultz, clear guard for training camp

The Orlando Magic confirmed Markelle Fultz was cleared for full participation in training camp next week after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury.

Fultz has done little in his brief and injury-riddled career to inspire excitement, but the Magic attempted to increase the intrigue around the former first overall pick by releasing a hype video to accompany the announcement.

The video showed Fultz hitting free throws and shooting from behind the arc, and featured the caption, "In case you were wondering what Markelle's been up to..."

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told reporters Fultz will not have any restrictions when training camp opens on Tuesday.

"Obviously, he hasn't been through this in a long time and it's new terrain, but for now there are no restrictions," Weltman said.

Fultz has yet to play a game for Orlando after the Magic acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in February, with a shoulder injury diagnosed as thoracic outlet syndrome severely limiting his ability to play basketball.

He began his career with high expectations after he was selected by the 76ers with the top pick in the 2017 draft, but injuries and a hitch in his jump shot restricted him to 33 games over the past two seasons.

"I'm basically still a rookie. But at the same time, my mental, my body and my willingness to be coachable is more than enough," Fultz told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's going to do its job for me. I was the number one pick and that says enough."

On the support he received from the Magic during his recovery, Fultz said: "It was huge.

"When I first got traded I didn't know what to expect. But as soon as I got here, I could tell the different energy that they were showing me and the love they were showing me.

"As time went on, the trust that they showed me, and they saw my hard work, it grew more and more. So, like I said, I thank them for this opportunity and I just hope to continue to work as hard as I can."

Orlando picked up Fultz's fourth-year option, which will run through the 2020-21 season, this month.