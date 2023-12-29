Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth chart for Dec. 29, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season. Milwaukee recently got back to the win column with a 144-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. They will be looking to build another streak after their seven-game winning run was ended by the New York Knicks on Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been remarkably playing well even without a few of their key players. Darius Garland (fractured jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee surgery) have not played for a while now. Donovan Mitchell has also missed a few games due to non-Covid-related illness. Without them, they’ve done quite well but will be tested by the in-form Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear over the last four games for the Bucks. He has averaged 32.3 points on 57.7% shooting to go with 10.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 blocks during that stretch. Cleveland’s undermanned roster will have its work cut out for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Injuries for the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their encounter on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Dec. 29, 2023

Jae Crowder has not played for over a month as he is recovering from left adductor surgery. The Bucks do not have a definite timeline for his return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled probable due to right calf injury management. He is, however, expected to lead the Bucks on Friday.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Dec. 29, 2023

Darius Garland (fractured jaw), Evan Mobley (left knee surgery) and Jerome Ty (right ankle sprain) will not be available. Ricky Rubio has not played a game this season and is not with the team.

Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Sam Merrill (right wrist sprain) are questionable. Mitchell has missed the last four games and his status remains iffy. He joined the Cavaliers in the shootaround before their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday but wasn’t cleared to play.

Cleveland fans will be hoping he suits up for the team against the star-studded Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 29, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin has kept the same starting lineup when healthy. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley are likely to open the game for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks depth chart:

Point Guards Damian Lillard Cameron Payne AJ Green Shooting Guards Malik Beasley MarJon Beauchamp Small Forwards Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton Andre Jackson Jr. Power Forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Robin Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 29, 2023

The Cavaliers are likely to have the same starting unit that has performed well despite injuries to key players. Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and Craig Porter Jr. are expected to line up for tip-off. Porter is sliding back to the bench if Donovan Mitchell is cleared to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart:

Point Guards Donovan Mitchell Craig Porter Jr. Shooting Guards Max Strus Caris LeVert Small Forwards Isaac Okoro Georges Niang Power Forwards Dean Wade Centers Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Damian Jones

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers key matchups

Cleveland will not be without two of their best players but there are still intriguing matchups that fans could likely monitor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen will have the unenviable task of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo. Evan Mobley usually takes on that job but the lanky forward is out with an injury.

Allen is one of the NBA’s best rim protectors and he loves to go up against anybody who attacks the paint. He will have his hands full against one of the league’s most dominant and overwhelming forces in the paint.

Damian Lillard vs Craig Porter Jr.

The undrafted rookie has done a solid job playing point guard amid the Cleveland Cavaliers' injury crisis. Going up against Damian Lillard will be a big challenge for him. How he defends one of the NBA’s deadliest shooters is expected to be a huge factor in the game.

Cleveland will send help or ask somebody to guard “Dame Time.” But the Cavaliers are undermanned and they can only switch so much. In certain instances, Porter will have to take on the challenge head-on.