×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans draft Zion Williamson with first pick

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    21 Jun 2019, 05:14 IST
Zion-Williamson-USNews-062019-ftr-getty.jpg
Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson was unsurprisingly selected first on Thursday after the former Duke star put together one of the most captivating freshman seasons ever.

The 6-7 forward averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 68 per cent from the field in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

Williamson collected some notable accolades along the way. He was a first-team All-American, Naismith National College Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and won the Karl Malone Award. He is just the third freshmen in history to take home the Naismith Award.

The 18-year-old will step into an interesting situation in New Orleans. The Pelicans have reportedly agreed to send star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the fourth selection in 2019.

New Orleans suddenly have an influx of young talent, and Williamson will likely be the face of the franchise from day one.

Williamson is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming last season's 33-49 Pelicans into a title contender in the coming years.

Advertisement
NBA Draft 2019: How Zion Williamson will fit with the Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: What does Pelicans winning lottery mean for Zion Williamson?
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Top 14 picks' order revealed for NBA Draft 2019, New Orleans Pelicans get the No. 1 pick
RELATED STORY
Goga Bitadze laughs off Zion Williamson media snub
RELATED STORY
I'm not looking to fill LeBron's shoes - Williamson wants to 'be the best Zion'
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 17th: Zion Williamson 'excited to play for Pelicans', Chicago Bulls want Terry Rozier and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Zion Williamson and three other instant-impact picks
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Lottery Implications: What's next for the Pelicans and the Knicks?
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 15th: Jimmy Butler provides update on his future, Zion primed for New Orleans and more
RELATED STORY
Pelicans pick up coach Gentry's option for 2020-21
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us