Is Joel Embiid playing today against New York Knicks? Latest on 76ers All-Star's status for Game 4 (April 28)

Joel Embiid is available to play in Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks' 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series. The All-Star center has been iffy to play the first three games, too. However, Embiid has suited up on all occasions. With the Sixers getting the golden opportunity to tie the series, he will be available to play again.

The 76ers protected homecourt in Game 3 after a playoff career-high 50-point night from Embiid in Thursday's 125-114 win. The Sixers looked like the better team in all three games, but the execution was much better in Game 3, leading to the win. Philadelphia will hope to replicate that success with Embiid rediscovering his rhythm.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid was on the injury report, citing left knee injury recovery. He returned from that blow after two months on Apr. 2. Embiid sustained an MCL injury after Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on his left knee on Jan. 30. Embiid underwent surgery for it.

While he has missed only two games since his return, Embiid is still not 100%. He also reaggravated the injury multiple times, including Game 1 of the series. However, that hasn't limited him much.

Apart from the knee injury, Embiid is also dealing with a Bell's Palsy condition. The left side of his face has drooped with scope to make little to minimal movement. Embiid can't shut his eyes or move his mouth on the left side of his face.

Expand Tweet

He's been dealing with that situation since the play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat. That's a condition that hasn't stopped him from playing, though.

Joel Embiid stats vs. New York Knicks in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Embiid has been phenomenal in the Sixers' first-round series against the Knicks. In three games, he has averaged 37.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.3 steals, shooting 47.1%, including 37.5% from 3 on 8.0 attempts. Embiid has also averaged 15.0 trips to the foul line.

The reigning NBA MVP dropped a playoff career-high 50 points in Game 3 at home. Embiid shot 68.4%, including 5 of 7 from 3. He was 19 of 21 from the free-throw line. While a performance like that deserves tremendous applause, Embiid's record night got overshadowed by controversial incidents throughout the game

Joel Embiid committed several non-basketball plays that caught the NBA world's eye. He kicked Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson in the groin multiple times while he grabbed the latter's leg on a dangerous play that earned Embiid a flagrant foul.

Expand Tweet

Some pondered if Embiid's actions could warrant a suspension. However, according to NBA insider Fred Katz, the NBA is not looking at any such actions against the Sixers All-Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback