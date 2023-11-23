Is Netflix airing NBA docuseries? Looking at OTT giant partnering with the league

Netflix is interested in airing an NBA docuseries, according to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch. After the massive success of “The Last Dance,” sports docuseries are having a peak in viewership and are in demand among the fans. The OTT giant is interested in airing a basketball docuseries the same way its much-discussed "F1: Drive to Survive" series.

Earlier there were reports that Netflix might be interested in streaming live games, especially the NBA In-Season Tournament. However, Lewis denied any interest of that kind by the OTT company.

Even last week, the Sports Business Journal signaled that Netflix might be looking to get involved in the live-streaming of sporting events. However, Bloomberg contradicted the reports.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal said that it would be too early for Netflix to get involved in live-streaming. Moreover, the NBA’s negotiations window with ESPN and Turner Sports is scheduled for March next year

“It’s still way too early in the NBA’s negotiating process to know if Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is serious about making such a big splash in live sports rights,” wrote Ourand. “After all, the league’s 45-day exclusive negotiating window with ESPN and Turner doesn’t start until March 9, which means that we’re still months away from serious talks.”

The league would be negotiating the streaming and the bidding is expected to be intense between different media houses. It is expected to draw much interest from ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery. Moreover, NBC, Apple, Amazon, and Google/YouTube have also shown interest in the bid.

LeBron James, Obamas, and Peyton Manning to produce NBA docuseries

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, NFL legend Peyton Manning, and the Obamas’ production company are coming together to produce a sports series that would be centered around the NBA.

According to reports, James' SpringHill Company will collaborate with Manning’s Omaha Productions and the Obamas’ Higher Ground. The series will revolve around the lives of NBA stars.

It would follow the same style of the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” which followed the lives of three quarterbacks from the NFL during the 2022-23 NFL season.

Obamas’ Higher Ground won the Academy Award for “American Factory” for best documentary in 2019. Previously, two films “Crip Camp” and “Becoming” were also nominated for the award.

After starting Omaha Productions in 2020, Manning and his company have produced “Quarterback” and “Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli.”

LeBron James cofounded SpringHill Company in 2008 with Maverick Carter. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Netflix’s “Hustle,” and the talk show “The Shop” on YouTube are in its credit.