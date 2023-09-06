LeBron James spotted in Saudi Arabia, igniting rumors and excitement about potential mega move

NBA superstar LeBron James is currently in Saudi Arabia, sparking rumors and excitement, including the possibility of a potential mega move.

In a video posted by Saudi Basketball on Twitter, which was retweeted by Ball Don’t Lie, the four-time NBA champion is seen coming out of a building heading to a car surrounded by security.

LeBron James’ presence in Saudi Arabia further highlighted his reported interest in what's going on in the sports scene of the nation.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has become attractive to sports superstars for the amount of money being offered to play there.

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was among the first to take a deal to play in the Saudi Pro League before other big names like Neymar of Brazil followed suit. Lionel Messi of Argentina was also given an offer, but he instead chose to play in Major League Soccer in the United States.

Some NBA players have jokingly said that they would go there if given a lucrative contract like their football counterparts.

Saudi Basketball has not given a word yet on why LeBron James was there, save for showing a photo on Twitter of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar holding a clinic for young players.

Darvin Ham relieved to learn LeBron James is coming back next season - “My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact”

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham is relieved and excited to have his resident leader LeBron James back for next season.

The Lakers started their campaign last year slowly before making a solid run late to make it first to the play-in. There, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime to earn the seventh seed in the playoff proper.

In the playoffs, they took on the second-seeds and defending champions Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were in their element, fashioning out a 4-2 upset win.

They, however, hit a solid wall in the Denver Nuggets in the next round. While the Lakers tried to continue their stellar postseason run, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Nuggets were too tough to crack. Denver swept the series 4-0 before moving on to win the NBA title.

Ham now wants to redeem themselves next season and is looking to have James at the focal point of their push once again.

"My most valuable asset in the portfolio will remain intact!" Ham was quoted as saying during one of their Summer League games in July.