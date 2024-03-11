Rachel Nichols decodes Jeanie Buss' intentions getting handsy with LeBron James in viral courtside snaps

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss caught the attention of many after she was seen getting handsy with LeBron James. The two were caught watching the game between the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks after the star was listed as out with a sore ankle. James watched the game from the sidelines, where he sat in between the team owner and her friend Linda Rambis.

James recently suffered an ankle injury, causing him to miss the game against the Bucks. Luckily, the Lakers overcame one of the best Eastern Conference teams this season and got away with a win. D'Angelo Russell ended the game with 44 points and nine assists, shooting nine threes.

During the game, however, fans spotted James enjoying the game with two women, Buss and Rambis. It wasn't a big deal until both women started to get handsy with the 20-time All-Star. Many were surprised to see the Lakers' controlling owner with her hands all over the star.

Recently, sports journalist Rachel Nichols shared her take on what happened between the two.

"Smart man, LeBron. He is about to go into a summer where he is trying to negotiate a new contract," Nichols said. "He wants the max.

"A little schmoozing doesn't hurt... As for the Jeanie Buss part of the equation, I don't have an issue with most of the jokes that went across the internet... it's fine."

However, Nichols shared that she did have a problem with what former NFL star Antonio Brown shared on social media. Brown posted an edited image of James with two women doing intimate activities. The inappropriate image of the three people wasn't a good look for any of them.

She shared that there could've been a chance that Buss wasn't conscious of what she was doing at the moment. Thus, causing her to get handsy, and people reacted differently.

Former NFL player wishes he could help Antonio Brown after meme about Jeanie Buss was posted

A new meme was born during International Women's Day after Jeanie Buss was seen by fans getting touchy with James. A former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the people who shared a meme at the time.

Nichols wasn't a fan of what Brown shared and said that it was demeaning for him to do something like that. Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts on what Brown did regarding the matter.

"But think about the 'someone.' As much as I love AB and I wish I could help AB in a lot of different ways understand life to a degree. I just can’t put anything in that," Johnson said.

Brown hasn't addressed what Nichols had to say about his actions on social media yet.

