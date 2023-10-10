"The casuals just like to argue" - LeBron James takes dig at 'haters' for questioning Bronny James' athleticism

LA Lakers star LeBron James had his son's back as he took a shot at his son's haters on social media recently. A video compilation of Bronny's best in-game dunks went viral on X, and most people questioned his athleticism. However, James was there to show his support for his son.

James' DNA is flowing in the veins of Bronny as he's often seen throwing it down in the open court. Despite being shorter than his father, LeBron's firstborn knows how to take advantage of his God-given abilities. Even so, there are those who choose to take shots at his on-court skills.

The four-time MVP didn't mince his words when taking a dig at his son's haters on social media.

"Too say Bronny just as athletic or if not more than Bron was at his age isn’t wild ! He’s doing this at 6’2 not 6’8," @famouslos32 eread.

LeBron reposted it on his account.

"Exactly!!! He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about," James captioned.

Listed at 6-foot-4, Bronny's athleticism is unmatched. Fans are hoping to see flashes of it as he plays for the USC Trojans this season.

LeBron James calls Bronny a GOAT while celebrating his birthday

LeBron James recently celebrated Bronny's birthday with the entire family. As they had fun celebrating his firstborn's birthday, he posted photos of them together on his Instagram account. There, he called his son a GOAT, which means Greatest of All Time.

"On and off the court you're the 🐐 @bronny!! Happy Born-Day son!!! Love you ♾️ kid. Keep going up!" James posted.

Bronny recently turned 19, making him eligible to be drafted in the NBA. Still, it might take a while for him to get back to his usual form as he suffered a health scare over the summer. The NBA prospect was rushed to the hospital after having a cardiac arrest while practicing with the Trojans.

Although he's safe now, according to the doctors, his return to the court could take a while. LeBron sent his appreciation for those who showed support to his family during a frightening time in their lives. He also assured fans that Bronny will be back on the court soon.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," LeBron said. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had ... he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."

