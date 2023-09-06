Watch: Before signing $5.7 million contract, Christian Wood once detonated for 30 on Lakers during Christmas Day

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved their frontcourt depth with the addition of Christian Wood. The offensively gifted big man has joined the Lakers on a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the second year being a player option.

Wood's arrival will ensure the Lakers have significant depth at the center and power forward positions next season. With Anthony Davis' injury struggles since winning the NBA championship in 2020, Wood's addition will ensure the Lakers can remain competitive when Davis misses some time.

If you're wondering how impactful Wood can be to the Lakers' offense, look no further than his performance against his new team during the Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Lakers.

During the December 25 contest last year against the LeBron James-led Lakers, Wood showcased his offensive versatility. The Lakers' latest recruit ended the game with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocked shots as the Mavericks secured a 124-115 win.

Lakers fans will now hope Wood can produce similar performances while donning the Purple and Gold jersey.

Christian Wood shares update on social media

Following the news that Christian Wood had signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 27-year-old big man took to X, formerly called Twitter, to share his thoughts on joining one of the most historic franchises in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers are undoubtedly one of the biggest markets in the NBA. The Lakers currently have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster. Wood will now be playing on a genuine championship contender for the upcoming season.

Coach Darvin Ham has the Lakers playing team-based basketball rather than the heliocentric approach Wood experienced in Dallas last season.

Wood is at his best when being allowed to play off ball-handlers, utilizing his screening ability along with his athleticism around the rim and impressive shooting off the catch.

LeBron James will be the ideal partner for Wood during two-man actions. Austin Reaves could also help bring out the best in his new teammate due to his unselfishness and ability to make the right read, which could ensure Wood's rolls to the rim are rewarded.

Christian Wood's contract details

The Lakers have signed Christian Wood to a two-year, $5.7 million deal, with the second year being a player option. The player option gives Wood the ability to hit the free agency market again next summer, which is a viable possibility if he impresses throughout the coming season and believes he's increased his value around the NBA.

The most likely outcome is that Wood opts out of his deal next summer and re-negotiates a longer-term deal with the Lakers with a significant pay rise. However, GM Rob Pelinka will want to ensure Wood fits with the Lakers rotation and can be an impactful player for them — either as a starter or off the bench.

Wood's new contract with the Lakers is essentially a "prove yourself" deal, so now, the former Houston Rockets standout needs to rebuild his value by playing his role and helping the Lakers become the contenders their fans and the media believe they should be.