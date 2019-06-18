Pelicans pick up coach Gentry's option for 2020-21

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry

The New Orleans Pelicans' busy start to the offseason has continued with the team picking up their option on coach Alvin Gentry's contract for the 2020-21 campaign.

New Orleans have reportedly agreed a blockbuster trade to send Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, with a number of players and picks coming the other way.

The Pelicans already boast the number one pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, too, with former Duke sensation Zion Williamson seemingly set to join the team.

And the latest in a series of moves apparently intended to build for the future has seen Gentry - coach since 2015 - handed an extension.

The #Pelicans have exercised their team option on Head Coach Alvin Gentry’s contract for the 2020-21 season! pic.twitter.com/eAcv4JQdQM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 18, 2019

The 64-year-old is 145-183 since taking over, leading the Pelicans to the playoffs in 2017-18 but falling short last season amid off-court drama involving wantaway star Davis.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement on Tuesday: "We couldn't be happier to extend our relationship with Alvin.

"He is exactly the right coach at the right time for this franchise. As I have mentioned several times previously, the shared vision we have for the future of Pelicans basketball both on and off the floor will enable us to build a roster that fits both culturally and tactically.

"Perhaps more importantly, the relationship we have built over our many years together will enable us to challenge, empower and further one another and our franchise."