Popovich crashes Nuggets news conference after 63-second ejection

8   //    04 Apr 2019, 13:38 IST
Popovich-Gregg-USNews-100918-ftr-getty
Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich's brief but eventful evening in Denver continued after the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Nuggets, following up his speedy ejection by crashing his counterpart Michael Malone's news conference.

The Spurs head coach was tossed just 63 seconds into San Antonio's matchup with Denver on Wednesday after a confrontation with an official over a foul call.

According to SportsNet, it marks the fastest ejection for a coach in NBA history, beating the old record held by the Washington Wizards' Flip Saunders (106 seconds) in a game against the Boston Celtics on January 2, 2012.

This is the second straight game in which he has been ejected. It is his 20th career ejection.

Popovich, though, made light of the situation as he dropped in on Malone's post-game session with reporters.

"What was the record, what happened?" Popovich asked.

"Someone got thrown out in 63 seconds," Malone responded.

"Are you serious?" Popovich sarcastically said. "That person must have hit somebody. Did somebody get hit tonight? Did somebody get cursed at or anything?"

The Nuggets prevailed 113-85, dropping the Spurs into sole possession of eighth place in the Western Conference, a half-game back on the Oklahoma City Thunder with three games left to play. Oklahoma City have four games remaining.

