Popovich feels 'badly' Leonard was booed during San Antonio return

12   //    04 Jan 2019, 10:29 IST
Popovich-Gregg-Kawhi-Leonard-USNews-010319-ftr-getty
Gregg Popovich and Kawhi Leonard

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he feels bad Kawhi Leonard was booed during his return to the AT&T Center.

Leonard returned to San Antonio for the first time since he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the off-season and the NBA All-Star did not receive a warm welcome.

The 27-year-old was booed by Spurs fans throughout San Antonio's 125-107 victory over Toronto on Thursday, and they chanted "traitor" while he was shooting a free throw.

Popovich – who spoke with Leonard following the game – told reporters: "Kawhi is a high-character guy.

"We all make decisions in our lives, what we are going to do with our futures, and he has that same right as any of us. So, I felt badly, honestly."

Leonard was limited to just nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18 and reportedly asked to be moved because he was unhappy with the way the team handled his rehab from a right quad injury.

He and Danny Green were then dealt from the Spurs to the Raptors for a package centred around DeMar DeRozan in mid-July.

DeRozan tallied his first career triple-double for San Antonio against Toronto on Thursday.

The win moved the Spurs to 22-17 this season, while the Raptors fell to 28-12.

