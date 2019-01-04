Popovich feels 'badly' Leonard was booed during San Antonio return

Gregg Popovich and Kawhi Leonard

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he feels bad Kawhi Leonard was booed during his return to the AT&T Center.

Leonard returned to San Antonio for the first time since he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the off-season and the NBA All-Star did not receive a warm welcome.

The 27-year-old was booed by Spurs fans throughout San Antonio's 125-107 victory over Toronto on Thursday, and they chanted "traitor" while he was shooting a free throw.

Popovich – who spoke with Leonard following the game – told reporters: "Kawhi is a high-character guy.

"We all make decisions in our lives, what we are going to do with our futures, and he has that same right as any of us. So, I felt badly, honestly."

Welcome back to San Antonio, Danny and Kawhi!

#SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/O3D3Lr4m5p — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2019

Leonard was limited to just nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18 and reportedly asked to be moved because he was unhappy with the way the team handled his rehab from a right quad injury.

He and Danny Green were then dealt from the Spurs to the Raptors for a package centred around DeMar DeRozan in mid-July.

DeRozan tallied his first career triple-double for San Antonio against Toronto on Thursday.

The win moved the Spurs to 22-17 this season, while the Raptors fell to 28-12.