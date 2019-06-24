×
Raptors have strong chance to re-sign Kawhi Leonard – Green

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Jun 2019, 06:00 IST
KawhiLeonard - Cropped
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard

Danny Green believes there is a "higher percentage" of Kawhi Leonard re-signing with the Toronto Raptors than leaving the NBA champions.

Leonard is set to become a free agent after leading the Raptors to their championship by dethroning the Golden State Warriors.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP – who was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs along with Green in 2018-19 – has been linked to the likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Green feels the Raptors are the frontrunners to retain Leonard.

"I don't know the percentage [of chance that Leonard stays]," Green said during Hoops Talk, via Sportsnet. "But I think it's a higher percentage for him to be here than to leave."

Leonard almost singlehandedly carried the Raptors to their first title in franchise history. He averaged 30.5 points in the playoffs and was named the Finals MVP.

He also helped Toronto avoid elimination in the Eastern Conference semi-finals by knocking down a crazy bouncing buzzer-beater against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of Game 7.

"The city, the fans have done their job, the organisation's done their job. It's going to be a hard place [for Leonard] to turn down," Green said. "[You] have a great team and have a city, people, fans that love you and are willing to give you almost everything. … They give you everything, the world, and then some."

Green, meanwhile, shot a career-high 45.5 per cent from three-point point range on 5.4 attempts per game during the regular season. He will also be a free agent this offseason.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Green said earlier this month. "I would like to be back in Toronto and hopefully get everybody to run it back again. When you have a group like that, it's special."

