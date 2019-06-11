×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raptors miss opportunity in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    11 Jun 2019, 09:37 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — They were up by six, in the city that Torontonians call The Six, with less than three minutes left.

The NBA championship was there for the taking.

And the Toronto Raptors couldn't finish it off.

The Raptors still lead the NBA Finals 3-2, even after losing at home to the Golden State Warriors 106-105 on Monday night. But they'll be heading back to California on Tuesday, and allowed the Warriors — the wounded two-time defending NBA champions — to have renewed life in their quest for a third straight ring.

Kawhi Leonard's jumper with 3:28 left put the Raptors up 103-97. They were outscored 9-2 the rest of the way. They missed five of their last six shots — the only make was on a goaltending call — and went 0 for 3 from 3-point range in that crucial closing stretch. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry scored all nine of Golden State's points in that finishing kick.

The Larry O'Brien Trophy went back into its carrying case.

Off to Oracle it goes for Game 6 on Thursday night, the final home game the Warriors will ever play in that building.

The Raptors are still in control of the series. The worst thing that can happen to them in the next few days is to have a Game 7 in their Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night to decide the championship.

They've won three times at Oracle already this season. But they also knew this was a chance that slipped away.

And against a team with such a championship pedigree, even if Kevin Durant can't come back to this series, any missed opportunity could be very costly.

Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 5
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: Golden State Warriors Vs Toronto Raptors- Game 5 Predictions & Game 4 Highlights
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking Points from Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 3 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 3
RELATED STORY
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet cleared for Game 5 of NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals Game 5 Injury Report: Kevin Durant could return, Klay Thompson update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Talking points from Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us