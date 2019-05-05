×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rockets outlast Warriors in OT to claim Game 3

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 May 2019, 09:08 IST
James-Harden-USNews-050419-ftr-gettyjpg
James Harden

The Houston Rockets reduced the Golden State Warriors' series lead to 2-1 thanks to a 126-121 overtime victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Facing the prospect of falling 3-0 behind in the Western Conference semi-finals, the Rockets claimed a big win thanks to James Harden's 41 points in Houston.

Houston were aggressive from the start and led for most of the contest. Every time the Warriors closed the gap, the Rockets seemed ready to pull away again.

Harden led the way for the home team, while the reigning NBA MVP had a valuable contribution from Eric Gordon, who tallied 30 points and made seven three-pointers.

Kevin Durant was a nightmare for the Rockets and lit them up for 46 points after a poor shooting performance in the first half.

Durant really poured it on in the fourth quarter and helped the Warriors steal the lead briefly down the stretch and extend the game into overtime.

Golden State fell just short as Stephen Curry sensationally missed a routine layup, which would have reduced the Rockets' lead to 126-123 with around 20 seconds remaining in OT.

The Rockets will attempt to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets-Game 3
RELATED STORY
Rockets' Capela explains why he wants to face Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors blowing out the Rockets by 41 in Game 3
RELATED STORY
Rockets close out Jazz, Clippers hold off Warriors
RELATED STORY
Warriors v Rockets: Three things that will decide semi-final series
RELATED STORY
Warriors, minus Durant, end Rockets' 9-game streak, 106-104
RELATED STORY
Rockets top struggling Celtics, Raptors fall to Pistons in OT
RELATED STORY
Curry, Green praise Durant after leading Warriors past Rockets
RELATED STORY
Embiid leads 76ers to rallying win over Celtics, Raptors top Thunder in OT
RELATED STORY
Warriors top Rockets in wild finish, Celtics shut down Giannis and Bucks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us