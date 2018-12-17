×
Suns send Trevor Ariza to Wizards for Kelly Oubre, Austin Rivers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    17 Dec 2018, 22:15 IST
Trevor-Ariza-12152018-usnews-getty-ftr
Trevor Ariza

The Phoenix Suns confirmed on Monday that Trevor Ariza has been sent to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers.

The announcement comes three days after ESPN reported the Suns nixed a deal for Ariza after confusion over which players were supposed to be included in a three-way trade involving Phoenix, the Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ariza, 33, signed a one-year, $15million contract with the Suns in the offseason. He has averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 34 minutes per game this season while shooting 37.9 per cent from the field and 36 per cent from three-point range.

The 15-year veteran played for Washington between 2012 and 2014 and spent four seasons with the Houston Rockets before he signed with Phoenix.

"Trevor has been one of the most effective, efficient and versatile players at his position for over a decade," said Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld.

"We are obviously very familiar with the leadership and experience he brings as one of the league's most respected professionals and look forward to welcoming him back to the team.

"We commend Kelly on the growth and development he showed within our system to become a solid rotation player as well as the work he did in the D.C. community during his time as a Wizard.

"We also appreciate Austin's contributions during his brief time with us and wish them both the best as they continue their careers."

