This Week in US Sports: Durant not cleared, Stanton suffers setback

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 of the Western Conference finals

The Golden State Warriors will not have a key piece of help to start the NBA Finals, though they do not really need any.

In New York, a Yankees slugger suffered a setback and in the NHL, the Stanley Cup Finals are set.

All that and more this week in US Sports.

1. Kevin Durant still not cleared to play

The Warriors have a long layoff between their Western Conference Finals sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, but it does not look like that helped them all that much with the return of their best player.

Golden State announced Kevin Durant has still not been cleared for on-court activities and is unlikely to play in the NBA Finals opener next week.

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nMyQG0yKDl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2019

While the Warriors have looked incredibly good since Durant went out, going 5-0 in that time span, the team would still love to get Durant back for the Finals for obvious reasons.

At this point the question may need to be: will Durant come back and play at all?

2. Giancarlo Stanton suffers setback

The Yankees are still without one of their best sluggers and will be for even longer now.

Giancarlo Stanton suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury in the first week of the season and will not pick up a bat for at least another week and probably 10 days.

The @Yankees have returned OF Giancarlo Stanton from his rehab assignment with left calf tightness. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 22, 2019

New York are still dealing with the injury bug as seemingly every player has been out for some amount of time this season, and Stanton is not coming back to help any time soon.

3. Stanley Cup Finals set

When the Blues were last in the Western Conference in early January, the city of St Louis all but wrote them off.

Now, they are playing in their first Stanley Cup Finals since 1970 as they beat the San Jose Sharks in the conference finals in six games this week.

The Blues will match up against the same team, the Boston Bruins, they faced in 1970 and will be looking for their first win in the Stanley Cup Finals.

And with this team it would be hard to believe they do not get just a win, but they compete for a championship admirably if not win it outright.

The Bruins are also in an interesting spot as they swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals and will have a layoff of 11 days before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. That is tied for the longest layoff ever for a team coming off a conference final win.

4. NFL drama continues

Did you think that because Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders and Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets that drama would not still follow them and the Pittsburgh Steelers? Because it has followed and created some of the biggest – and dumbest – storylines of this week in the NFL.

First with Bell, it was reported that new Jets interim general manger and head coach Adam Gase did not want to sign the running back to a long-term deal. It was then rumoured that the Jets would trade Bell if they found a suitor before the season.

Gase called that rumour ridiculous, but it was still a fun little moment in the early days of OTAs.

Then with Brown, Ben Roethlisberger told reporters earlier this week he tried to apologise to his former wide receiver, before Brown tweeted "two face".

Two face — AB (@AB84) May 20, 2019

Just another entertaining day in the world that used to be the talented offense of the Steelers.