This Week in US Sports: Lightning handed historic loss, Red Sox massively hungover

Nikita Kucherov

The Tampa Bay Lightning continued the Presidents' Trophy curse, while the Boston Red Sox are still struggling in MLB.

Russell Wilson is even richer now and Zion Williamson did what everyone expected.

All that and more this week in US Sports.

1. Historic loss

The Tampa Bay Lightning were one of the best teams in NHL history this season, recording an all-time high 62 wins during the regular season.

Maybe they should have saved some of those victories for the playoffs.

The Lightning were swept by the wildcard Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, continuing a run of losses for the team to win the Presidents' Trophy.

Since the inception of the trophy in 1985-86, only eight Presidents' Trophy winners have won the Stanley Cup. Six how bowed out in the first round of the playoffs. The Lightning were the first to be swept. It was a bitter end to what was a fabulous year.

2. Wilson is the now the richest player in the NFL

Russell Wilson gave the Seattle Seahawks a deadline to sign him to an extension this offseason.

Seattle met that deadline.

It was reported the Seahawks and Wilson came to an agreement on a four-year, $140million extension. The $35m in average annual value makes Wilson the highest paid player in the NFL.

Wilson confirmed the news on Twitter.

3. Warriors dealt serious blow

This may be the first time it is believable that the Golden State Warriors' epic run to the NBA Finals is coming to an end.

Golden State lost All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a torn quad in game two against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and he is likely out for the rest of the postseason, though the team are still holding out hope he could come back for the Finals.

While Golden State still have four All-Stars on their roster, the Warriors' depth took a significant hit. Now that Cousins is gone that depth is going to be even more apparent down the stretch.

Golden State match up with the Clippers in game three on Thursday.

4. The number one pick declares

Zion Williamson made the least surprising announcement in sports history this week – he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

The Duke star, who won just about every single award in college basketball this season, is the prohibitive top selection in this year's draft ahead of team-mate RJ Barrett and Murray State guard Ja Morant.

Now it is just a matter of who takes Williamson. With changes made to the lottery this season, the three worst teams in the NBA now each have a 14 per cent chance to get the top pick.

The New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers have the best shot to get the Duke star.

5. Yankees' injury problems continue, but that doesn't help Boston

The New York Yankees continue to deal with injury issues as Greg Bird became the team's fifth starter to go on the injured list since spring training, joining Aaron Hicks, Miguel Andujar, Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton.

But, despite these injury issues, the Yankees were still able to sweep rivals the Red Sox in the first series of the season.

Brett Gardner's grand slam in the seventh inning on Wednesday all but sealed the 5-3 win and the sweep.

The Red Sox – who are the reigning World Series champions – now hold the worst record in the American League (6-13) and the second-worst run differential in all of MLB (minus-42).

World Series hangover indeed.