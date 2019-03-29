×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

This Week in US Sports: Rob Gronkowski & Conor McGregor retire, March Madness in full swing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    29 Mar 2019, 05:04 IST
RobGronkowski - Cropped
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Retirement was the theme of the week in the United States.

The start of the MLB season should have been the biggest story of the week, but two superstars decided to end their repsective careers and steal some of the spotlight.

All that and more on this week in US Sports.

 

1. Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

A legend is hanging up his cleats.

The New England Patriots' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Sunday.

While some may be doubting whether or not he stays retired, the Patriots wished him well on his way out with a touching tribute.

Advertisement

Gronkowski finishes his career as the Patriots' second-leading receiver in yards and fourth in receptions.

 

2. Trail Blazers injuries piling up

It was bad enough for Portland when C.J. McCollum went down with a knee injury two weeks ago but the Trail Blazers were dealt another blow on Monday.

Center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a horrific compound fracture of his tibia and fibula in Portland's double-overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

He is out for the season and Portland continue to wait for McCollum to get back.

The Blazers have a serious challenge on their hands in the Western Conference playoffs already and with Nurkic reduced to the role of spectator their task has become significantly harder.

 

3. March Madness in full effect

The most intense month of the year is in full swing as March Madness enters the Sweet 16 this week.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the tournament as there have been very few upsets, but Duke and potential 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson narrowly avoided an early exit against UCF.

The Blue Devils came away with a win, but did so by only one point after the Knights missed a tip-in attempt in the final seconds.

And it gets no easier for Duke, who should have their hands full with Virginia Tech on Friday when they match up in the Sweet 16.

 

4. Opening Day rarity

The MLB season is officially underway as all 30 teams played on Thursday, a week on from the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners contesting a two-game series in Tokyo.

And with Opening Day came a rare occurence as two games featured a battle between a Cy Young winner and runner-up from last season, marking the first time that has ever happened in MLB history.

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander (2nd in American League Cy Young) took on Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell (1st), while Jacob deGrom (1st in National League Cy Young) of the New York Mets and Max Scherzer (2nd) of the Washington Nationals also faced off. 

 

5. Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA

Conor McGregor has always been one for drama and he surprised everyone this week when he announced his retirement from MMA and the UFC.

His retirement comes less than a week after he said he deserved a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he submitted to in October in a UFC lightweight title bout, so it will be interesting to see if McGregor sticks to his guns on this one.

Omnisport
NEWS
March Madness: Greatest March Madness Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Thursday, March 21st 
RELATED STORY
3 teams with the most March Madness titles in history
RELATED STORY
March Madness: The Best March Madness Games of All Time
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Wednesday, March 20th
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Thursday, March 28
RELATED STORY
Hoops fans line up to bet (legally) on March Madness tourney
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: Everything You Need to Know about March Madness
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: Schedule, Results & Where to Watch: Saturday, March 23rd
RELATED STORY
The Early Favorites to win 2019 March Madness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us