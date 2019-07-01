×
Thompson reportedly agrees to five-year, $190m contract with Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    01 Jul 2019, 10:26 IST
KlayThompson-cropped
Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has moved closer to being a Golden State Warrior for life after reportedly re-signing with the NBA team.

According to multiple reports, including the New York Times and the San Francisco Chronicle, the Golden State sharp shooter agreed to a five-year, $190million deal with the team on Sunday.

The 29-year-old star has been planning to stay with the organisation but was ready to explore other options if Golden State did not offer him a max contract.

Thompson was reportedly open to meeting with other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. But, he did not need to with the max deal in place.

The five-time All-Star finished the season averaging 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 78 games. He has been a consistent offensive presence for the Warriors, knocking down 41.9 per cent of his three-point attempts over his eight-year career.

However, Thompson's 2018-19 season came to an awful end when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season.

"I've said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so [the injury] doesn't change anything as far as I'm concerned," Golden State owner Joe Lacob told Yahoo Sports in June. "You know I have the utmost regard for Klay's talent and for him as a person. I'm pretty sure we'll talk this summer, and he'll hopefully be a Warrior for life."

