×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors became 'unbeatable' with Durant, says Green

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    22 May 2019, 05:20 IST
Durant-Green-USNews-Getty-FTR
Kevin Durant (left) and Draymond Green

Draymond Green thinks the Golden State Warriors will need Kevin Durant to win another championship.

Golden State managed to complete a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals even though Durant was sidelined with a calf strain.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins also missed the series as he continues to recover from a torn left quadriceps muscle.

But Green is eager for Durant to make his return, saying he made the Warriors unstoppable.

"There's been so much talk about how, 'Oh, they're the Warriors. Before Kevin got there, they were great.' Bull****," Green told ESPN.

"We was damn good. I think we were a very good team who was tough to beat. I think when Kevin came here, he made us unbeatable. When DeMarcus [Cousins] came here, it made people scratch their head even more.

“So, we need those guys. The next series is going to be tough, and I hope and pray that we can get [Durant] back."

Durant has not played since injuring his calf in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Advertisement

The Warriors went on to close out Houston in six games before winning four straight against Portland. Andre Iguodala also missed Game 4 against the Trail Blazers with a leg injury.

"Our goal is obviously to get all three of those guys back," Green said.

"We know we're a good team with who we have, but those guys make us great and almost unbeatable. And we know we need [Durant]."

The Warriors will be playing for their third straight championship and fourth title in five seasons. Their lone finals loss during that stretch came to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in 2015-16. Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with Golden State that offseason.

Golden State will face the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors for the title.

Milwaukee hold a 2-1 lead in that matchup heading into Game 4 on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Warriors' Green, Curry, Durant fined for referee comments
RELATED STORY
Curry, Green praise Durant after leading Warriors past Rockets
RELATED STORY
Green playing 'unbelievably well', says Kerr
RELATED STORY
Green & Durant rush to defend Cousins after Warriors bounce back
RELATED STORY
Curry: Warriors harder to guard without Durant
RELATED STORY
Green: Arguing with officials made me disgusting to watch
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Durant to miss Game 1 against Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
Curry & Warriors team-mate Green make NBA playoff history
RELATED STORY
Durant lets loose after Warriors beat Spurs 141-102
RELATED STORY
Curry, Durant each score 28 points, Warriors beat Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us