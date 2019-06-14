×
Warriors' desire to re-sign injured Klay Thompson 'doesn't change'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    14 Jun 2019, 21:04 IST
Klay-Cropped
Klay Thompson in pain after suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Joe Lacob says re-signing Klay Thompson remains a priority for the Golden State Warriors in the wake of the torn left ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The five-time All-Star guard could reportedly be out for 10 months after doing serious damage in a 114-110 defeat that sealed a first NBA title for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Thompson was seeking a max contract this summer in free agency, but Warriors owner Lacob remains intent on keeping the 29-year-old.

"I don’t know yet what we're going to do," Lacob told Yahoo Sports. "I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so this doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned."

Although Thompson’s first choice is to re-sign with the Warriors, who drafted him in 2011, he would reportedly consider other teams if obstacles come up,

Before Thompson went down awkwardly after going up for a dunk, he was the best player on the floor in Game 6, scoring a game-high 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line, while grabbing five rebounds in 32 minutes.

In eight seasons with Golden State, Thompson has averaged 19.5 points per game.

Just as importantly, he emerged as a vocal leader during the 2019 NBA Finals.

"I'm not going to say anything because the free-agency period isn't here yet," Lacob said. "You know I have the utmost regard for Klay's talent and for him as a person. I'm pretty sure we'll talk this summer, and he'll hopefully be a Warrior for life.”

The free-agent negotiating period begins on June 30.

