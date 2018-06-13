Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Warriors get wild celebrating second straight title at parade

Back-to-back NBA champions the Golden State Warriors celebrated their Finals sweep with a parade in downtown Oakland.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 03:12 IST
21
Warriors-Cropped
The Golden State Warriors celebrate winning the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the second straight year, but they never had intention of dulling their celebrations.

Golden State, who won their third title in four seasons, commemorated their historic season and sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a parade on Tuesday in downtown Oakland.

The event began at 11:00 (local time) on Broadway at 11th Street and concluded on Oak and 13th Street.

The festivities drew an estimated one million fans, countless brooms as fans celebrated the Finals sweep, as well as plenty of champagne.

Golden Still: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title
RELATED STORY
Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Warriors mingle with fans, pose for photos
RELATED STORY
Capitals parade a welcome chance to cheer for DC sports fans
RELATED STORY
Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals
RELATED STORY
Dynasty in making? Warriors chase third title in 4 years
RELATED STORY
9 occasions when teams swept the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston
RELATED STORY
Kerr: Warriors' 2018 NBA title the hardest by far
RELATED STORY
Warriors, Cavs earned fourth straight Finals the hard way
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us