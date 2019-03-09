×
Warriors star Thompson 'good to go' against Nuggets

09 Mar 2019, 02:22 IST
Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is "good to go" against the Denver Nuggets on Friday after missing two games due to a knee injury.

Thompson initially injured himself during the Warriors' loss to Orlando Magic last week when he banged his knee on the floor.

He was sidelined for Saturday's 120-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and for the 128-95 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Thompson said it was hard for him to sit out of those contests.

"Good to go, just got to keep it moving," Thompson said of his knee. "Mobility is good.

"We won in Philly, wasn't easy to watch. Tough game against Boston. For anyone who competes at this level, you always want to be out there.

"It is a rigorous season - 82 games - but you want to be there for your team-mates every night.

"Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the sport and you try to minimise those as much as possible but when you are out, you just try to make it as short as possible. ... I've been trying my hardest to get back out there."

Thompson, 29, is averaging 22 points while shooting 47 per cent from the field and 39.6 per cent from three-point range.

The Warriors (44-20) enter Friday's match-up at the top of the Western Conference, just one game ahead of the Nuggets (43-21). 

