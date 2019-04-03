Warriors stars fined for comments on officials

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 03 Apr 2019, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Stephen Cury

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been fined for comments they made about officials following a 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Green has been fined $35,000, Curry $25,000 and Durant $15,000.

Green was punished for Twitter posts which may have been referencing Tim Donaghy, who was involved in a betting scandal that rocked the sport.

He simply dropped the initials "TD" right before "MK.", which could have been in reference to official Marat Kogut - who was working the game against the Timberwolves.

Durant specifically mentioned Kogut after the match.

"He is so good with the whistle that he knew they were going to foul me and he called it right before I shot the ball," Durant said. "So, he's one of the greatest refs of all time."

Curry called Kogut "the MVP" of the night and specifically mentioned a technical foul called against Green.

"The fact that Draymond got a tech for saying 'Oh we can't talk to y'all tonight?' it's kind of embarrassing in terms of like, we're supposed to have that communication," Curry said. "Nobody was being demonstrative (or) disrespectful in any sense.

"As long as you're not, you know, cursing someone out or being disrespectful, that communication should be there. For the most part all year it's been pretty solid."