×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors' Stevens banned for one year, fined $500k after shoving Lowry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    07 Jun 2019, 04:16 IST
Lowry-Kyle-USNews-060619-ftr-getty
Kyle Lowry

Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens has been suspended from attending NBA games and team activities for a year and fined $500,000 after shoving Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry on Wednesday.

Toronto's Lowry flew into the seats while chasing after the ball early in the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, landing on several courtside spectators.

Lowry was trying to regain his balance when Warriors part-owner Stevens reached over two seats and shoved the Toronto guard.

After Stevens – who was later escorted out of Oracle Arena – was identified, the league announced their sanction on Thursday.

"The NBA and the Golden State Warriors today announced that Warriors investor Mark Stevens has been banned from attending NBA games and Warriors team activities for one year and has been fined $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language toward the Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of The Finals last night," the statement read. 

"The incident occurred with 10:37 remaining in the fourth quarter when Lowry dived into the spectator stands while chasing a loose ball.

"Stevens' ban is effective immediately and carries through the 2019-20 NBA season, including the postseason."

Following the incident in the Bay Area, Lowry told reporters: "There's no place for that. He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league."

Advertisement

"More should be done," Lowry added. "He's not a good look for the ownership group they have. A guy like that showing his true class, he shouldn't be a part of our league. There's no place for that."

The Warriors, who trail 2-1 in the series, will host the Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Advertisement
Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens banned from games after shoving Raptors' Kyle Lowry
RELATED STORY
LeBron James wants 'swift action' against Warriors part-owner who shoved Kyle Lowry
RELATED STORY
Celtics' Smart fined $50k after shoving 76ers star Embiid
RELATED STORY
Warriors stars fined for comments on officials
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Green, Curry, Durant fined for referee comments
RELATED STORY
76ers star Butler, Nets' Dudley fined after playoff clash
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: Raptors win Game 1 as Pascal Siakam dominates the Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us