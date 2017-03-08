Westbrook's 58 points not enough for Thunder, Nowitzki reaches milestone

Dirk Nowitzki brought up a milestone as Russell Westbrook starred in an Oklahoma City Thunder loss in the NBA.

by Opta News 08 Mar 2017, 10:27 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook posted a career-high 58 points but the Oklahoma City Thunder lost, while Dirk Nowitzki brought up a milestone.

Westbrook is enjoying a stellar season and it continued, yet the Thunder were edged by the Portland Trail Blazers 126-121 on Tuesday.

The star guard was 21-for-39 from the field, while he also had nine assists and three steals.

Russell Westbrook sets a new career-high 58 PTS.



Here is every bucket from his big night!#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/dtWYOaOYYK — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

However, Damian Lillard (22 points) and C.J. McCollum (21) led the Trail Blazers, while Allen Crabbe contributed 23 points off the bench.

The result extended the Thunder's losing streak to four matches as they slipped to 35-29.

Nowitzki reached 30,000 career points in the NBA during the Dallas Mavericks' 122-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Moments after he hit his 30K point, this tribute video ran in-arena for @swish41! #Dirks30K pic.twitter.com/kvuR9ZRGHl — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 8, 2017

The veteran enjoyed a fine game with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Nowitzki became the sixth player to achieve the milestone, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

He was one of seven Mavericks to have double digits in points against the Lakers.

In the day's other game, the Washington Wizards were 131-127 winners against the Phoenix Suns.