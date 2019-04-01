×
Williamson 'very upset' after Duke exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    01 Apr 2019, 06:58 IST
Williamson-Zion-USNews-033119-ftr-getty
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson said he is "very upset" after top-ranked Duke were upstaged by Michigan State in the NCCA Tournament.

Top NBA prospect Williamson posted a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds but Duke still lost 68-67 to Michigan State in their Elite Eight matchup in Sunday's March Madness clash.

It was not to be for Duke at the Capital One Arena in Washington, with the Blue Devils pre-tournament favourites.

"A lot is going through our mind right now,” Williamson told reporters after the game. "We're very upset, obviously, because you know we wanted to go to the Final Four. But, congrats to Michigan State, they deserve it.

"Just looking around the locker room and seeing your team-mates, your brothers, and you just think, 'This group will probably never play together again."

The freshman has been the story of college basketball in 2018-19 and is widely projected to be the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Following the one-point loss, Williamson said he had not started reflecting on the season.

"I'm not really looking back at the moment," Williamson added. "We just lost the game, obviously. So, trying to get through that emotion first. And maybe in a few days I'll probably look back on it and think how great of a season we had."

Williamson averaged 26 points and 8.5 rebounds through his four NCAA Tournament games. He became the first freshman to score 100 or more points in a single tournament since Derrick Rose in 2008.

The teenage sensation and RJ Barrett are also the first freshmen teammates to each average 20 or more points per game in a season.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski praised his team after the loss.

"To me it's disappointing, it's not a disappointing year," Krzyzewski said. "There's a big difference. This team put themselves in a position to go for it and had a chance for it. And, so, it's disappointing that they didn't get there. But I'm proud of them.

"And with the young group, you would want as much continuity as possible. And the whole second half of the year we were, with injuries, we were never able to establish that."

Omnisport
NEWS
