Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Conqueror guide (2024)

Becoming a Conqueror is the ultimate goal for each Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) participant. This is the highest rank, and only the top 500 players on the dedicated server and mode can earn it. As a result, achieving this coveted rating in the battle royale game necessitates a great deal of practice, perseverance, and talent.

This guide offers various beneficial tactics to help you become a Conqueror in BGMI and gain an advantage over your opponents.

Tips to become a Conqueror in BGMI (2024)

1) Strategic landing and loot optimization

A successful Conqueror push in BGMI requires strategic landing. Choose a position that is not immediately on the flight path but close to key loot places. This allows you to prepare yourself without worrying about being assaulted immediately. Popular places include Pochinki, Georgopol, and School.

Prioritize high-quality loot when you arrive. Level 3 helmets, vests, and bags, as well as an assault weapon, should be on your radar. Effective loot management can substantially assist early-game skirmishes. Watch for the first safe zone on the map and plan your next steps accordingly.

2) Smart rotations and positioning

Learn about vehicle spawns and how to use them strategically for efficient travel in this battle royale game. Map awareness and strategic rotation are essential components of the route to becoming a Conqueror. Rotate early to reach the center of the safe zone and prevent late-game gatekeeping.

Choose your battles wisely and maintain strong positioning during firefights. Make good use of cover, and don't hesitate to disengage if the fight isn't going your way. Because Conquerors are known for their ability to survive, play with caution and strategy, and keep an eye on the kill stream to stay alert to potential risks in your region.

In the late game, positioning becomes much more critical. Use natural cover and avoid excessive movements, as this could reveal your location. Take advantage of the environment and consider using smoke grenades to create distraction and confusion during conflicts.

3) Tactical decision-making and adaptability in BGMI

The Conqueror tier necessitates adaptability and perfect decision-making. Keep up with current weapon and item balancing adjustments and adjust your tactics accordingly. In training mode, try different weapon load-outs to find one that best suits your playstyle.

In squad battles, effective communication is crucial. Thus, establish a strategy and coordinate moves and attacks with your teammates. Share information regarding your opponent's whereabouts and plan your approach wisely.

Keep an eye on the metagame and adjust your strategy accordingly. Being adaptable to shifting game dynamics will set you apart on your Conqueror journey, whether it's through aggressive push approaches or a more passive survival one.

To summarize, being a Conqueror in BGMI requires a combination of strategic landing, intelligent rotations, and tactical decision-making.