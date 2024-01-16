$809,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark can't stop gushing over Iowa Hawkeyes' marvelous performance against Indiana: "On repeat"

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark recorded another double-double, registering 30 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 84-57 blowout win against the Indiana Hoosiers to take control of the Big Ten standings.

Clark, who has an On3 valuation of $809,000, could not help but rewatch the incredible performance by her Iowa team and reposted a clip of it on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"On repeat."

Image via Instagram

Caitlin Clark fuelling the growth of women's basketball

Wherever she goes now, Caitlin Clark gets the superstar treatment, with college basketball fans lining up to get tickets for the games she is involved in.

She put on a show for the fans in a 103-69 blowout win over Rutgers in New Jersey, registering 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

After the game, Clark recognized the value of the crowd and their appreciation of her skills.

“I mean, the crowd was incredible,” Clark said. “A lot of little girls, probably the most I’ve seen in a long time. At our place, we always have a lot, but we don’t get to come out to the East Coast much. So this is a fun spot for us to come and play. And yeah, just really special.

“The cheer I got when I ran off the floor, it was pretty awesome, you know? These are some moments that you’re just never going to forget.”

Women's college basketball recently received a bumper eight-year deal that, according to ESPN, will be worth $65 million a year, showing the game's growth.

In April, Caitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle against Angel Reese's LSU Tigers in the NCAA championship game, breaking the women's basketball viewership record with 9.9 million viewers.

During her postgame news conference, Rutgers coach Coquese Washington acknowledged Clark's role in the huge TV deal.

“I definitely think it’s a testament to what Caitlin has brought to the game,” Washington said. “But, I think it is also reflective of a long-term growth of this game. … We, as coaches, have been saying this game has monetary value for years, and so that didn’t just pop up after one good Final Four.

“That’s been here for a while. But, it is about the media. The media, recognizing the value and of women’s sports in general, women’s basketball in particular. There are a lot of women who are a draw.”

Everywhere she goes, the college basketball fraternity recognizes the value that the record-chasing Caitlin Clark brings to the game.