"A lot of memories": LSU HC Kim Mulkey couldn't resist emotions going down memory lane during Baylor matchup

Monday night served as an emotional roller coaster for Kim Mulkey as she reminisced about her days as the head coach of the Baylor Bears, where she spent 21 seasons.

Mulkey's LSU cemented their fourth straight victory, as Angel Reese led the defending champions to a fair and comfortable victory against Texas A&M by an 81-58 score.

Despite their convincing win after eight days off, Baton Rouge's head coach reflected on the emotional fan support she received during the match. She shares a deep-rooted connection with Texas, more than just winning basketball games.

Baylor and LSU fans assembled on the college station to show support for the beloved coach, considering that Baylor is just two hours away from Texas A&M. Kim Mulkey shared her overwhelming memory lane:

“There are a lot of memories in this building,” said Mulkey via On3. “I went to visit with Coach Blair before the game, and he’s living the life that I hope to live someday in retirement.

"And yes, after the game, I did look around and think, Oh my goodness, tons of LSU people. And yes, a lot of those are Baylor people. And I’ve said it many times: I still have my house in Baylor; I have a house in Baton Rouge.”

She also talked about how emotionally intertwined the place is with her:

“My grand-babies are there, and my daughter’s there; you don’t spend 21 years of your life in a community without having lifelong friends, and it was good to see a lot of them when I was walking down the hall to come here.”

Kim Mulkey's tenure at the Baylor Bears

Kim Mulkey joined the Tigers in 2021, and before then, had a very successful coaching tenure at the Bears between 2000-2021.

During her tenure at Baylor, Mulkey led the basketball program with an impressive three NCAA championships (2005, 2012, and 2019) and a dozen big and regular season titles in 632 games.

The heartfelt reception for Kim Mulkey speaks volumes about the legacy she has left behind in Texas and it also serves as a testament to the impact she had on the Baylors.