Alabama fan misinterprets $1.7 million NIL-valued LSU star's gesture following 20-point loss to Kim Mulkey's crew 

LSU star forward, Angel Reese led the Tigers back to safe waters in a 78-58 bounce-back win against the Alabama Crimson Tide after their 67-62 loss to the Auburn Tigers earlier in the week.

The controversial Reese registered 20.0 points and 17.0 rebounds in the blowout win and was caught on camera celebrating with LSU's vaunted hand signal forming an L, which was misinterpreted by Alabama fans as a sign of disrespect.

"The class of Angel Reese when beating Alabama by 20 points," wrote one fan on X.

The comment on X sparked wild debate until one CBB fan pointed out that the sign made by the $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese was in fact a well-known LSU celebration sign.

Expand Tweet

While the CBB fans were on her case, the outspoken Angel Reese revealed in an interview with the media after the game that she had in fact been accused of a very different trait by her fiery coach, Kim Mulkey.

"Yeah, Coach said I was being a little too nice. I like to get on my teammates hard and sometimes I have to figure out how to talk to each one of my players and I think I’ve kind of figured that out slowly,” Reese said.

Kim Mulkey rallies her LSU troops

The 67-62 loss against the Auburn Tigers was disheartening for the LSU Tigers and it snapped a promising 16-game winning streak.

Coach Kim Mulkey explained what went wrong against the Tigers during a fiery postgame news conference with the controversial coach taking digs at her team's application.

“The majority, if not all of what happened at Auburn,” Mulkey said, “was just flat-out being outworked, better defense, more physical. They just took it right at us. And I did not think that we responded to anything that they did, start to finish."

“Sometimes those conversations are difficult, but I didn't find them difficult with any of the players,” Mulkey added.

She had a parting shot for her team that rallied them before the blowout win against the Crimson Tide later in the week.

“As I said after the South Carolina game last year, you either learn from this or you don't,” Mulkey said. “And I tend to think we learned last year, and we'll learn this year.”

Whether or not the LSU Tigers can start another winning run as challenged by Kim Mulkey will be interesting to observe as they gear up for the NCAA tournament in a few weeks.