The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a stellar recruiting class from the spring transfer portal with forward Sean Stewart being the latest commit joining them from the Duke Blue Devils.

The recruiting class has been hailed as the work of the new Buckeyes coach, Jake Diebler, who was the lead recruiter for some of the prospects during his time as the assistant coach.

In addition to Stewart, Diebler has added Micah Parrish, Juni Mobley, Meechie Johnson, Colin White, and Aaron Bradshaw to the roster. According to 247Sports, he has recruited the No. 16 class via the transfer portal in the country.

College hoops fans reacted to Stewart's commitment on X with glee and attributed it all to the Ohio State coach's personal touch.

"Diebssss," one fan tweeted.

"Good get by OSU IMO," another fan tweeted.

"Ohio state actually looks good this year," one fan tweeted.

"If the pieces come together and perform, Ohio State has a decent squad brewing," another fan tweeted.

"nice get OSU!," one fan tweeted.

"Lfg diebs," another fan tweeted.

"Great choice," one fan tweeted.

The Jake Diebler touch at Ohio State

In an interview with The Dispatch, Sean Stewart laid out the long-standing relationship that he shared with Buckeyes coach Jake Diebler when he was the lead recruiter last year.

“Me and Diebler picked up our previous vibe from the first time recruiting me,” Stewart said. “He was the lead recruiter when I was in high school. We talked almost every day leading up to my decision day, so to have that call when he called me the first day when I entered the portal, it was exciting to talk to him again," Stewart said.

"He kept reiterating how crazy it was that this came full circle that he recruited me as an assistant coach and now he’s a head coach. It’s a lot of chemistry since the first day he started recruiting me.”

Diebler is an Ohio local and he had previously revealed that getting the Buckeyes coaching job was a lifelong dream come true for him.

Michael Stewart, the former Duke Blue Devils forward's father also pointed out in an interview with "Eleven Warriors" as to how crucial Diebler's plan for his son's development was in pushing the needle towards Ohio State and away from Georgetown and Cincinnati.

"He laid out a comprehensive plan for how he can help Sean achieve some of his basketball goals," Michael Stewart said. "I think that with the other guys they have on the team, there's an immediate fit. There's a need. And I think Sean can slide in at any capacity and help Ohio State achieve some of their goals."

With his recruiting background, coach Jake Diebler could likely be the force that will lure elite student-athletes to play for the Buckeyes.