USC star Bronny James was cleared to return to full contact practice by doctors last week. According to his coach, Andy Enfield, James returned to full contact training on Thursday and could make his debut as soon as Sunday's clash against Long Beach State.

ESPN analyst Jay Williams commended the work ethic displayed by Bronny James before the game against Gonzaga.

“He seemed unafraid,” the College Basketball Hall of Famer told The Messenger. “There was a workmanlike approach to how he operated. You could tell he’s been around professionals.

"I asked him what he felt like he needed to improve on. He said, ‘My handle needs to be tighter, but that will come with reps.’ There was no cockiness. There was just confidence that he was going to figure it out.”

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session in July and has been rehabbing ever since.

Bronny James return causes excitement

After the game against Gonzaga, USC coach Andy Enfield was cautiously optimistic about Bronny James making his debut soon. He said he was excited to see the player back on court.

“He’ll have to get in game-shape and have full-contact practices and get his timing back before we just throw him into a college basketball game,” Enfield said. “I’d like it to happen sooner rather than later, but right now I just don’t know.

“It’s a great feeling for sure,” he added. “He’s worked out quite a few times with our coaching staff and is able to go through non-contact workouts. It’s just a matter of giving him time to get into basketball shape and learn our system before he plays in it.”

Bronny's father LeBron James said nothing could stop him from catching his freshman son's first game.

"Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game," LeBron said. "Family over everything … But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go."

The Lakers do not play on Sunday, the day Bronny James could potentially make his debut, which means LeBron should be able to witness him in action.