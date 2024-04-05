The Iowa Hawkeyes star Kylie Feuerbach celebrated her boyfriend, the Yale Bulldogs' shooting guard, John Poulakidas' birthday, by penning an emotional message on Instagram.

The former Cyclones hooper uploaded a series of never-seen-before selfies and images on her social media and wished a very happy birthday to the Bulldogs hooper. She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my guy💞 Thanks for always putting a smile on my face, being a shoulder to lean on, and being my best friend. I thank God every single day for you. I love you!!♾️"

Many of Kylie Feuerbach's teammates, friends, and fans left birthday wishes for John, who also commented:

'Thank you babe. I love you"

Image Credit: John Poulakidas' Instagram Story

BF John Poulakidas shared a smiling picture of Kylie Feuerbach after Iowa's win against the Lady Tigers

Kylie and the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the LSU Lady Tigers on Monday in a historic 94-87 Elite Eight matchup of the women's NCAA tournament.

Iowa will face the No. 3 UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

To witness one of the most anticipated matchups, Kylie's boyfriend, John, also attended the game. After the Hawkeyes' victory over the Kim Mulkey-led squad, Feuerbach celebrated by cutting the net of the game's hoop.

Poulakidas snapped a picture of his girlfriend on the ladder with a piece of net in her hand, smiling for the camera.

Image Credit: John Poulakidas' Instagram Story

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark delivered a remarkable performance by tallying 41 points, which included 9 successful three-pointers out of 20 attempts. Clark dished 12 assists and secured seven rebounds.

Kylie was ranked 71st in her recruiting class by ESPN and initially played for the Iowa State Cyclones before transferring to join the Hawkeyes. Throughout her school career, she teamed up with Clark in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) matches.

She served as a reserve player for the Hawkeyes and shared a living space with Clark.

"Coming into here, I kind of knew what to expect with her, and she's just an amazing player like you think she can't and she just keeps growing," Kylie Feuerbachasaid in December 2023, as per My State Line, while talking about playing alongside Clark.

Would you like to see more of Kylie Feuerbach alongside Caitlin Clark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.