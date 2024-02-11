Is Bronny James playing today vs Stanford? Looking at USC guard's availability for Cardinal matchup

USC Trojans guard Bronny James is one of the most hyped-up freshmen in college basketball this season. With James still finding his footing, the struggling Trojans will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 clash at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Having lost six consecutive road games, USC will hope to end this streak.

But will Bronny James take the court for USC against Stanford? Let's take a look at the Trojans guard's availability for this key Pac-12 matchup.

Is Bronny James playing today vs. Stanford?

Bronny James looks set to play against Stanford today, as he is not included in USC's injury report.

James suffered a cardiac arrest before the season started but has returned to action for the Trojans. Since hitting the court, he has been trying to find his rhythm and has not missed any matchups. His legs are getting back under him as he ramps up his game.

The freshman guard has room for improvement despite securing a role at USC. While averaging 20.7 minutes per game, he's posting modest numbers of 5.8 points, three boards and 2.5 assists per game. Shooting just 36.1% overall and 26.7% on 3-pointers, James must increase his scoring efficiency. He also needs refinement at the line, as he is converting 62.5% of free throws.

Are the USC Trojans March Madness bound?

The USC Trojans had lofty expectations entering the 2023-24 college basketball season. However, injuries and a poor start have the talented Trojans sitting at just 9-14 overall and last place in the Pac-12.

Despite its struggles, USC still has a path to the March Madness. With eight regular-season games remaining, the Trojans must win the majority to build their case for an at-large bid. Capturing the Pac-12 championship would also automatically qualify USC for the Big Dance.

The return of guard Isaiah Collier from injury can provide a spark. If the Trojans can reel off a winning streak to get above .500, they can be capable of a major run. USC has the talent to reverse its fortunes but must start winning immediately to make the NCAA Tournament field of 64.

