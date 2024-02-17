Is Juju Watkins playing tonight vs Oregon? USC guard’s status explored ahead of Ducks matchup

The USC Trojan women's basketball team is gearing up for an important match against the Oregon Ducks. This brings the focus to the freshman sensation, Juju Watkins. The Trojans will be eyeing another victory in this matchup. For that to happen, Watkins' availability will play a huge role.

Throughout the season, the Trojans have experienced both huge victories and challenges. They have had many standout performances, highlighting their campaign.

However, their struggles on the road against Oregon schools cannot be ignored. This fact, alone, makes this matchup against the Ducks an important piece in their season.

Also Read: What is JuJu Watkins' ethnicity? Looking at USC guard's nationality and background

Is Juju Watkins playing tonight vs Oregon?

The USC guard, Juju Watkins, will probably play today against Oregon. However, many believe that her absence will play a huge role in the final result of the matchup.

This question surrounding Watkins' availability adds a very interesting element to an already interesting matchup.

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb did not say much about Watkins' availability but was rather hopeful. Meanwhile, she has been praising the freshman guard's talent and leadership, which reflect Watkins' importance to the team's success.

Gottlieb's confidence in Watkins' abilities tells us that her presence on the court could be a game changer.

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb: "Juju Watkins is special, the way she takes coaching, the way she's a teammate, the way she holds herself accountable. If you love basketball, I don't know how you're not blown away by her."

"Juju is a special player. Her ability to impact the game on both ends of the court sets her apart," adds Gottlieb. "We're hopeful that she'll be available to lead us in this critical matchup."

Also Read: $212,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins follows Angel Reese's footsteps as USC star backs Caitlin Clark on new record via latest IG post

Remarkable season by Juju Watkins

USC v Ohio State

Watkins is not only a scoring powerhouse but also a catalyst for USC's success. She has an average of 27.7 points per game. She can help her teammates and impact the game on both ends of the court.

For the upcoming matchup against Oregon, Watkins is under the spotlight. She has a very important role to play in the matchup. Whether Watkins takes the court or not, her impact on the Trojans' victories cannot be ignored. This makes her status an important element in the upcoming match.

Do you think Juju Watkins will play against the Oregon and take them to victory? Tell us in the comment section below.