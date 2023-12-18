Riding high on a wave of momentum, Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers are ready to take on the Northwestern State Demons next. Reese, the 21-year-old standout player for LSU, recently returned from a four-game absence to lead her team to three consecutive victories.

With Reese back on the court, the Tigers seem poised to collect another win. Ahead of the matchup with the Demons, an assured Reese took to Twitter to voice her confidence that LSU's winning streak will remain intact.

"It’s gonna happen”= Manifestation! Manifestation! Manifestation! Happy Sunday & Happy Gameday!" Reese tweeted.

Brimming with confidence, Reese and the No. 7 Tigers (10-1) look to extend their 10-game win streak when they take on the Demons (4-5) on Sunday. Fans expect Reese, who has been utterly dominant since returning from a four-game absence, to power the Tigers to another lopsided victory.

In three straight wins since her return, the dynamic forward stuffed the stat sheet - erupting for 19 points and nine rebounds against No. 9 Virginia Tech before notching a 20-point, 9-rebound, 2-assist line versus Louisiana-Lafayette. She continued her tear with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in LSU's record 133-44 thrashing of McNeese State.

Why was Angel Reese sidelined?

Angel Reese's sudden, unexplained benching during LSU's Nov. 14th game against Kent State sparked speculation across women's basketball over the situation with the Lady Tigers' star player. Reese's subsequent four-game absence from the lineup only intensified concerns among her ardent fans demanding transparency.

Now back as a dominating on-court force, the $1.7 million NIL-valued star came clean about the real reason behind her hiatus.

After fueling LSU's big win over Virginia Tech in her return, she disclosed in a postgame press conference that she had voluntarily stepped away to prioritize her mental health and regroup herself.

"My mental health is the most important before anything," Angel Reese said, "And I’m gonna make sure I’m OK before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or concern in the locker room."

"I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."

With the air cleared surrounding her absence, the Tigers are set to continue their impressive form.