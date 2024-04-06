Paige Bueckers points last night: Looking at UConn superstar's stats in Final Four matchup against Iowa

The UConn Huskies had their season come to a heartbreaking close in the Final Four as they lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 71-69.

Paige Bueckers played all 40 minutes and shot 7-for-17 from the field and 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. She scored 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and four turnovers. Bueckers was also the player getting the basketball at the end of the game when the referee blew the whistle and called a moving screen.

This game was close for the entire game and now opens up a lot of questions surrounding the future of the UConn Huskies.

What is the next step for Paige Bueckers?

Paige Bueckers is eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft and things are going to be interesting on that front. Bueckers has 48 hours after the game to officially declare for the draft or tap in her last eligible college year with the Huskies.

If she remains in college basketball, she will likely become the new face of the sport alongside JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo.

The next step feels like Paige Bueckers returning to the UConn Huskies, as she can become the top pick in next year's draft instead of being in the mix of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others. Next year's draft class will make more money due to the revenue the WNBA will make with the influx of talent as well.

Returning to the UConn Huskies just makes business and professional sense for Paige Bueckers at this time. The Huskies are going to remain in title contention as a result of keeping their best player around.

