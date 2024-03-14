USC guard Bronny James registered 5 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in the Trojans' 78-65 win against the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats.

Off the court, Shaq's son and former G-League Ignite player, Shareef O'Neal posted a picture of Bronny and Adam Miller shared by photographer Cameron Look (@koolmac) on his Instagram story.

"BOTH MY DAWGS".

Shareef O'Neal's IG

Bronny James keeps the focus

Although the spotlight has been on Bronny James since he was removed from ESPN's 2024 mock drafts, he has not publicly reacted to the discourse surrounding his future.

USC coach Andy Enfield revealed to "The Ringer" James's mindset with the discourse surrounding him lately.

“He has no ego,” said Enfield. “Sure, he wants to do well for himself, but he’s all about the team. It’s who he is as a person. He’s the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But when he steps on the court, he’s Bronny—and he’s just one of the guys.”

Enfield further explained why LeBron James's son has struggled since his integration into the team after his cardiac arrest a few months ago.

“As all freshmen, you go through a learning curve,” Enfield said. “And because he joined the team late in midseason [due to his cardiac arrest], he wasn’t available to play at the beginning of the season. It was more difficult for him because he had missed so much time. It’s OK to go through this learning curve. You’re a freshman. And you’re not only a freshman, but you didn’t start the season on time.”

In an interview with "The Ringer," Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams who was teammates with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon also spoke about his former teammate's mindset.

“I don’t know what I would do if I was in his position, with all the attention and just the notoriety,” Williams says. “He’s not even worried about it—or doesn’t even see it, to be honest. He just—he blinds it so well.”

Fans have booed Bronny James throughout the season. Williams disclosed how the USC guard deals with the increased attention on away days.

“Shoot—every day,” said Williams. “Every day. Whether it’s a league game and crowd’s getting rowdy and call him a ‘daddy’s boy’ and ‘overrated’ and all this stuff, it’s almost like it fuels him for more fire. And he really just laughs it off and just used it as just more motivation to just kill on the court.”

The Bronny James discourse shows no signs of slowing down as the college basketball season winds down.