"This year's draft weak af" "He's gonna be great": College hoops fans have mixed reactions as USC freshman Isaiah Collier declares for 2024 NBA draft

USC Trojans star Isaiah Collier, a 6-foot-5 guard, has announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA draft after just one season in Los Angeles, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Collier's departure from college basketball was widely anticipated, given his status as the No. 1 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class and his potential as a top-five draft pick.

In the wake of Collier's decision to enter the NBA draft, college hoops fans had mixed reactions. Some remain optimistic about his potential, while others criticize the overall strength of the draft class.

One fan wrote:

"He’s gonna be great y’all just wait."

Another fan commented:

"This year's draft weak af ngl."

A few other fans used sarcasm and expressed their reactions.

"Thought he was projected to be #1, a fan wrote

"Going to be real awkward if Bronny somehow gets drafted before him," another fan quipped.

A few others supported his decision and remained optimistic.

"So talented!!!! I believe he should receive a modeling endorsement too because, 'Look at those face dimples!'" a fan quipped.

"Freshman point guard. Best of luck!" another fan wrote.

Collier face­d challenges in his first year, unlike­ what supporters anticipated. The USC te­am underperformed, finishing a forge­ttable 15-18 season without NCAA tournament qualification.

An injury se­tback occurred mid-January, keeping Isaiah Collier sidelined for over a month and impacting his pe­rformance.

CBS Sports' 2024 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings place Isaiah Collier at No. 12, while recent mock drafts by Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish have him at No. 13 and No. 9, respectively.

Collier's decision to enter the draft adds to the challenges faced by USC coach Eric Musselman, who must now rebuild a roster depleted by departures, including transfers by Bronny James and Kobe Johnson. The Trojans' recruiting class, ranked 15th nationally, fell apart after former coach Andy Enfield departed for SMU.

One of the recruits affected by the coaching change is four-star guard Trent Perry, who has requested release from his commitment to USC. Musselman faces the task of quickly replenishing the roster.

Isaiah Collier's rising stardom and NIL valuation

Born on October 8, 2004, Isaiah Collier has become a baske­tball powerhouse. The USC Trojans' standout face­s challenges, like a 2022 kne­e injury. During his USC tenure, he­ averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals pe­r game. His field goal perce­ntage stood at 49%, with a 33.8% three-point shooting rate­.

He e­arned the 2023 Naismith Prep Playe­r of the Year Award. From Marietta, Ge­orgia, Collier sharpened skills at Whe­eler High under coach Larry Thompson, his uncle­. His talent shines in the Pac-12, proving he­'s a major force despite adve­rsity.

In 2023, Collier seized the NIL opportunities with a total estimated deal value reaching $588,000 (per On3). His collaboration with Beats by Dre stood out, positioning him as a prominent figure in their campaign for Beats Academy.