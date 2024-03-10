WATCH: $1M NIL-valued Jared McCain lights up Duke’s Senior Day with impromptu concert

Duke guard Jared McCain shines both on and off the basketball court. Revered for his infectious joy and unapologetic authenticity, the 20-year-old continues to dazzle fans.

McCain's dual talents were on full display during Duke's Senior Day, where he serenaded fans with an impromptu concert. His charisma and skill make him a pleasure to watch.

The five-star prospect from the Class of 2023, ranked 14th nationally, boasts impressive stats—averaging 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game as a freshman.

McCain initially struggled, scoring 10 or fewer points in seven of his first eight games, including a scoreless showing against Michigan State. However, his breakout came on December 20 against Baylor, when he scored 21 points, signaling a turning point.

"Baylor was a huge one for me. I feel like I wasn't playing like myself at the beginning of the season, and that was a coming out party for me," McCain said.

He achieved four double-doubles. Duke relies on McCain, Kyle Filipowski, or Jeremy Roach for crucial baskets, as exemplified by McCain's 35-point performance against Florida State on Feb. 17, shooting 8-of-11 from three-point range.

Jared McCain partners with RECOVER 180 ahead of Top-10 Showdown

Jared McCain, whose NIL valuation stands at $1 million (via On3), expands his NIL portfolio by collaborating with organic hydration brand RECOVER 180. McCain's alliance with RECOVER 180 adds another feather to his cap.

Jared McCain's association places him alongside a great group of athletes that support RECOVER 180, including James Harden, Austin Reaves, Michael Porter Jr., Wyndham Clark, and NFL stars Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, John Elway and Michael Strahan.

McCain emphasized the importance of hydration and top-quality products in athletes' routines.

"I am thrilled to partner with RECOVER 180, an amazing brand with an excellent product lineup, especially during this time of year for college basketball," McCain said.

"As athletes, we understand the importance of staying hydrated, only consuming the best products, and maintaining our bodies at their peak levels."

Lance Collins, CEO of RECOVER 180, praised McCain's dedication and passion for the game, echoing the brand's mission to promote healthier, more active lifestyles.

"Jared's commitment to excellence and his passion for the game resonate deeply with RECOVER 180's mission," Collins said.

McCain is managed by Excel Sports Management. His diverse NIL deals include Crocs, Celsius, Champs Sports, CVS, and others. McCain averages 13.4 points and five rebounds per game. His next game will be against No. 7 North Carolina.