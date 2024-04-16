“Shaq and Kobe” - WNBA fans have bold predictions for $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin and Aliyah Boston amid 2024 draft interaction

The 2024 WNBA draft is happening on Monday night, with teams about to have an influx of extreme talent that gives them some added excitement for the upcoming season. One of the stars of this year's draft class is guard Caitlin Clark from the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her likely future teammate, Aliyah Boston, is also in town for the draft and joined her.

People have been excited about the pairing when they take the court in a month as teammates. Some fans discussed how the two will play with one another and create a dynamic duo for the Indiana Fever on social media.

"Aliyah Boston + Caitlin Clark = unstoppable duo!" one user posted.

However, people also noticed how Jake from State Farm was looking at them and added to the hilarity of the moment.

"Why Jake From State Farm looking at her like that," one person wrote.

"That Jake from State Farm is everywhere," another person tweeted.

Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on Monday. She averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.9 minutes per game. It will be interesting to see how she looks on the WNBA stage. She is valued at $3.4 million from On3.

What will Caitlin Clark be able to do for the Indiana Fever?

When looking at Fox Sports' prop bets, there are some interesting things to help us understand what to expect. One bet you can make is for her to average 22+ points per game in the regular season, and the odds are -135, meaning a $10 bet would win you $17.41 total. Expect her to score well, but it could take some adjusting to the speed of the game.

