Texas A&M vs Nebraska basketball injury report, March 22: Latest on Julius Marble, CJ Wilcher and more

Texas A&M takes on Nebraska in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 22, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tipoff is set for 6:50 p.m. ET and TNT will feature the match on television. It is available via live stream on Fubo.

No. 8 Nebraska and No. 9 Texas A&M made it to the tournament one of the best at-large teams and they seek to prove that the selectors were right in choosing them.

The Cornhuskers finished third in the Big Ten Conference while the Aggies placed seventh in the tough SEC. Texas A&M is coming off a 95-90 loss against Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals while Nebraska succumbed to Illinois, 98-87, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Texas A&M has a 1-2 punch in Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford. Taylor leads the Aggies' offense with 18.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.0 apg and 1.9 spg. Radford backs him up with 1 16.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 apg. As a team, Texas A&M averages 74.8 points and 42.7 rebounds per contest.

On the other hand, Keisei Tominaga leads Nebraska's offense, averaging 14.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Brice Williams is the Cornuskers' No. 2 scorer on 13.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.1 spg. Nebraska averages 77.6 points per game and 37.8 rebounds as a team.

The winner of this clash will move on to the second round, where they'll face the winner of the No. 1 Houston vs No. 16 Longwood encounter.

Both teams will come into the 2024 NCAA Tournament first-round encounter with injuries to their key players. Let's take a closer look at the health status of these players going into tonight's game.

Also read: Top 10 college basketball players to watch out for in first round of 2024 NCAA tournament ft. Hunter Dickinson

Texas A&M vs. Nebraska basketball injuries

Texas A&M's Julius Marble is out for the season due to a personal matter.

Julius Marble, Texas A&M

Marble is out for the season due to a personal matter. This will keep him sidelined until October 1, 2024. The fourth-year Michigan State transfer averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds this season for the Aggies.

Bryce Lindsay, Texas A&M

Lindsay is out indefinitely due to undisclosed reasons. The 6-foot-3 freshman has played eight games for Texas A&M and averaged 1.8 points and 0.6 assists.

CJ Wilcher, Nebraska

Wilcher is a game-time decision for the Cornhuskers due to an illness. The junior guard contributes 7.9 points and 1.5 rebounds for Nebraska in 32 games this season.

Eli Rice, Nebraska

Rice injured his ankle on February 17. He is out indefinitely. Before the injury, the 6-foot-8 guard averaged 4.2 ppg and 1.6 ppg.

Ramel Lloyd Jr, Nebraska

A knee ailment has sidelined Lloyd since February 1. He is out indefinitely.

Blaise Keita, Nebraska

Keita is likely to miss the season due to an ankle injury. The 6-foot-11 center averages 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21 games this season.

Ahron Ulis, Nebraska

Ulis will not play for the Cornhuskers as he got suspended by the NCAA in violation of the rules on sports betting.

Read more: WATCH: Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga nails half-court shot turned around; fans go berserk